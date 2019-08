HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company reports an outage on the East and Windward side of the island.

About 3,614 customers are impacted from Aina Haina, Ainakoa, Kahala, Kailua, Waialae, Waialae Iki, Wailupe, Waimanalo.

The power outage was reported around noon Sunday.

The cause of the outage is unknown.