There is a power outage affecting Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. It previously affected all terminals.

Hawaiian Electric and State Department of Transportation are working on the issue.

The HDOT is recommending that passengers check with their airlines for the latest information prior to going to the airport.

#HNL Travel Alert: Power is out at the Daniel K. Inouye Intl Airport Terminal 1 (formerly Interisland Terminal). HDOT and HECO are working to restore power. Passengers should check with their airline on flight status prior to leaving for the airport. More info to come. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 12, 2019

