All-clear given after suspicious item found at Fort Shafter

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Emergency officials have given the all-clear in response to a suspicious item that was reported on Fort Shafter Army base.

The object was discovered near Warner and Wilson roads at approximately 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officials from the Army, City and County, and FBI responded. As a safety precaution, they evacuated buildings and closed roads in the surrounding area pending further investigation of the item.

"We greatly appreciate the community's patience and understanding throughout the response effort," said Col. Thomas Barrett, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii. "The safety and security of our communities is something we take very seriously, and today's joint response demonstrates that."

Officials determined the item was a piece of training equipment inside a construction site, and the circumstances of its presence at the site are under investigation.

This incident was not part of the Army's scheduled emergency response exercise conducted Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

Middle Street was closed in both directions from Rose Street to N. King Street until roughly 4:45 p.m.