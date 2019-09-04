Portions of Kaapuni Road closed Thursday to Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is advised that portions of Ka‘apuni Road in Kapa‘a will be closed for pavement work, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Sept. 5 to 9 on week days, weather permitting.

Maui Kupono Builders will repave the northern portion of Ka‘apuni Road, in the vicinity of Kawaihau Road and Haul Cane Road. Drain line installation work on the northern portion of Ka‘apuni Road was recently completed by the Department of Water.

One lane of alternating traffic will be open in both directions, with flaggers positioned at various points of the construction area.

Please make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closure.

Anyone with questions may contact Michael Lingaton at 808-651-3478 or Bryson Vivas at 808-561-3700 of Maui Kupono Builders or the County of Kaua‘i Roads Division at 241-4847.