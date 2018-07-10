Police search for suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run in Kunia

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Police are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in Kunia.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Kunia Road.

Police say a man, described to be in his mid-30s to early 40s, was walking along the shoulder of the road when he was hit about 1.6 miles north of Anonui Street.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The man was discovered by a passing driver, and Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Kunia Road was blocked northbound at Plantation Road as officers investigated and cleared the scene.

This case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD's traffic division at 723-3413.

This is the 33rd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 22 at the same time last year.