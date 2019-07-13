Portion of King Street to be closed Sunday for filming

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Film Office is advising drivers and pedestrians that North King Street, between Smith Street and Nuuanu Avenue, as well as the actual intersection of Smith Street, is scheduled for lane closures this Sunday, July 14 as a film crew shoots a stunt sequence.
Lane closures in this section of downtown Honolulu will start early in the morning with a single travel lane and expand to a second travel lane later in the morning. Full road closures are scheduled to be implemented in the afternoon and continue until the early evening. Two lane closures will continue into the early evening until approximately 10 p.m.
Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and avoid driving through the area and are asked to take alternate routes if possible.
Details on impacted streets:
- The most makai lane of North King Street will be closed from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Traffic will be lane-shifted mauka to maintain three travel lanes between the hours of 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. the second makai travel lane will be closed. Traffic will be allowed to travel via two travel lanes until 1 p.m.
- From 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. traffic will be diverted off North King Street at Iwilei Road to allow for the closure of North King Street between Smith Street and Nuuanu Avenue.
- For a shorter period of time, from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. the intersection of North King Street and Smith Street, as well as Smith Street between North King Street and Hotel Street, will be closed. Access to the private Smith Street parking lot near Pauahi Street will be available with HPD assistance.
- At approximately 5:30 p.m. the intersection of Smith Street and King Street, as well as all of Smith Street, are scheduled to reopen. North King Street between Smith Street and Nuuanu Avenue will remain closed until 8 p.m.
- By 8 p.m. two lanes of North King Street are scheduled to reopen, and by 10 p.m., all lanes of North King Street are scheduled to be open for normal traffic.
- TheBus will not be diverted onto Hotel Street after Iwilei Road. All bus stops between River Street and Richards Street on King Street will be closed for the day.
- Only local traffic will be allowed for those who need driving access to businesses between River Street and Smith Street on North King Street. Kekaulike Street, Maunakea Street and the portion of Smith Street where the intersection is not closed between North King and Nimitz Highway, as well as Pauahi and Bishop streets, will be accessible throughout the day.
- Pedestrians will have access to businesses, but may be asked to hold their position for a few minutes during a scheduled shot by the film crew.