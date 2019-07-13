Portion of King Street to be closed Sunday for filming

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Film Office is advising drivers and pedestrians that North King Street, between Smith Street and Nuuanu Avenue, as well as the actual intersection of Smith Street, is scheduled for lane closures this Sunday, July 14 as a film crew shoots a stunt sequence.

Lane closures in this section of downtown Honolulu will start early in the morning with a single travel lane and expand to a second travel lane later in the morning. Full road closures are scheduled to be implemented in the afternoon and continue until the early evening. Two lane closures will continue into the early evening until approximately 10 p.m.

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and avoid driving through the area and are asked to take alternate routes if possible.

Details on impacted streets: