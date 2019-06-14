Portion of Eiwa Street closed for reconstruction work from July 1 to Aug. 15

LĪHU‘E – The Department of Public Works and Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. are announcing that a portion of Eiwa Street will be closed for reconstruction work from July 1 to Aug. 15, weather permitting.

Reconstruction work for Eiwa Street consists of demolition and grading for sidewalks, parking, and driveway parking; installation of drainage structures and improvements; and roadway reconstruction.

A temporary traffic detour will be available utilizing Hardy and Umi streets to enter Rice Street.

Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time when driving near the work areas, use alternate routes, and to observe and follow all construction traffic controls. Please exercise caution when commuting through the work areas.