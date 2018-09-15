Popular ocean event postponed for second time due to weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Duke’s Waikiki Ocean Mile Swim has been postponed again.

One of the most popular events of the Duke’s OceanFest ocean sports festival will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 13.

It was previously supposed to take place Saturday, Sept. 15, but organizers were concerned over water quality issues as a result of Tropical Storm Olivia.

This is the second time the event has been postponed. The swim was originally scheduled for Aug. 25, but was postponed the day prior due to potentially hazardous ocean conditions caused by Hurricane Lane.

“The safety of our competitors, volunteers and staff is always our top priority and is the sole reason behind our decision to postpone the ocean mile swim for a second time,” said Chris Colgate, co-chair of Duke’s OceanFest. “We don’t want to take any chance that the swim’s participants will have their health compromised due to the effects of Tropical Storm Olivia on the ocean conditions.”

The one-mile open ocean swimming race starts and ends in front of Duke’s Waikiki restaurant, located in the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

It has historically attracted hundreds of swimmers from throughout Hawaii, the U.S. mainland, and around the world.

The 17th annual Duke’s OceanFest honors the legendary Duke Paoa Kahanamoku with surfing competitions and community events scheduled from Aug. 18-26.

Ten scheduled events of Duke’s OceanFest were either canceled or cut short due to Hurricane Lane.

Two other events, the second day of the Duke’s Waikiki Amateur Longboard Surf Classic and the Duke Paoa Kahanamoku Sunrise Birthday Lei Draping ceremony were rescheduled and held on Aug. 26.

Click here for more information.