Popular flower lei are in high demand and short supply this spring

HONOLULU(KHON2) - There is nothing like an fragrant, fresh flower lei.

The garland originally worn by Hawaiian royalty to distinguish themselves, have become popular for every occasion.

And every Spring, the demand ramps up for prom, Merrie Monarch and graduation season.

Karen Lau lee, manager Cindy's Lei Shop: "That's like a real pound on the flowers. When you have that time of intense consumption, it's going to be really hard on abundance," Karen Lau Lee explained. Lee is the manager at Cindy's Lei Shoppe on Maunakea Street in Chinatown.

Many hand crafted flowers are already hard to come by.

"Like pikake, pakalani, ilima, ginger all of that, and maile. They all grow by hand...All of these. It grows off of a tree, off of a vine, off of a bush, off of the ground and those things don't come in big numbers."

Lee held up a perfect strand of pikake and explained that they are sold by in single strands and that it takes 110 flowers to make just one.

She said she is even seeing a shortage of tubarose and plumeria this year.

Another lei that's been in short supply for several years is maile. That shortage is partially due to the volcanic activity on the Big Island.

"That really hurt maile harvesting and productions. And the drivers couldn't even go up to the mountains because of the danger," Lee said.

Another factor is the weather.

"A lot of these flowers don't like too much rain or too long of a spell of rain. A lot of these flowers don't like cold, or too long of a spell of cold. We had a pretty long winter last year so a lot of the flowers were really slow to come out," Lee said.

The weather might not impact flower production immediately, but you might see the impact a few months or even a year later.

"People don't realize this is nature, and it takes a while for flowers to come back, to grow back. It's not like tomorrow you're going to get the next one. It takes time."

There are also fewer people growing many of these flowers because it's hard work.

"People are not wanting to do it anymore because its not fruitful for them as a career, or as a livelihood," Lee said.

She's afraid that all of those factors could mean many of the flowers we love and cherish in Hawaii will disappear.

One of the hardest flowers to find, according to Lee, is ilima. She said in the last 20 years she's noticed a huge drop in their availability.

"Ilima is almost like off the radar for flower people. Very few people are doing it... ilima flower is the flower of Oahu. It's ironic that we can't get it."

One flower that isn't in short supply is the orchid because Lee said most orchids are being supplied by vendors outside of Hawaii.

"We used to get them from the Big Island but now the majority come from Thailand."

She said it's a good idea to have a back up plan when you come in to buy a lei. And there are many alternatives.

Haku lei have been very popular and are a great option for women and men.

"I hate to say it, but another alternative would be artificial. People are just coming out with incredibly creative leis, money leis, cloth leis, feather leis, candy leis...but thereis nothing like a fresh flower lei," Lee said.