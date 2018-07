HONOLULU (KHON2) - The popular mainland fast food chain Chick-fil-A is coming to Hawaii.

The company says its first restaurant is slated to open on Oahu, and will be owned and operated by a local resident. It will employ 80 team members.

The details of when the store will open and where are still unclear at this time.

More information is expected to be released soon, the company said.

