Cars, machinery, food from Mexico could get pricier

HONOLULU (KHON) - It's time for Hawaii residents and businesses to brace for another round of Trump Administration tariffs.

The five percent tariff on products from Mexico begins June 10 -- and goes up each month to 25 percent in October.

The president wants Mexico to do more to slow the flow of migrants crossing into the U.S.

Mexico is one of the United States' two largest trade partners - the other is Canada.

Last year -- Mexico was our second-largest supplier of imported goods.

As consumers, food items probably come to mind first.

For nearly 25 years, Martha Sanchez Romero has been offering fresh, frozen, and packaged food items to customers from Mercado de la Raza, a Latin American market on South Beretania Street.

"I was going over my invoices and actually 90 percent comes from Mexico."

Using fresh ingredients from her suppliers, including local tomatoes, Sanchez Romero makes store-branded salsas and guacamole, as well as tamales twice a month, which are snapped up by her loyal local customers.

Small price increases are one thing, but if the tariffs get too high -- she may have to scale back on her homemade, prepared foods.

"So I will just try to do an increase, asking the customers because they're used to having the salsa every week and so if they said it's okay, I will let them know first, if not, I will just, don't make it, you know? "

Christian Cervantes is general manager at Mexico Restaurant on North School Street -- a restaurant that depends on products from Mexico for its menu.

"Some of our ingredients that we get from Mexico are dried chilies limes, lemons, avocados, a lot of also dried meats, or spices to prepare or season the meat or the products to make Mexican food."

"And of course, tequila, which everybody loves."

About 80 percent of Mexico's exports come to the United States. Perhaps the best-known, is avocados, thanks to effective marketing, but there's so much more.

Mexico's biggest export category to the U.S., is automotive, at $93 billion. Other types of machinery also far outweigh Mexico's agricultural exports -- though Mexico is the largest supplier of agricultural imports to the U.S.

Mexico is sending a representative to an emergency trade meeting in Washington D.C. Wednesday to try and resolve the matter.