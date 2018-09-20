Popoki and Tea wants you to play with cute cats while sipping boba

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Grab some bubble tea and cuddle up with some cats.

That's the concept behind Popoki and Tea, an upcoming cat cafe in Honolulu.

Liberty Peralta has been holding monthly pop-ups since June as she secures a permanent retail space.

Her goal is to spread awareness, engage the community, and pair cats with loving homes.

She hopes the cafe will "give people opportunities to learn more about cats in a social setting. Both the social and educational components are important in helping find homes for more cats and promote responsible pet ownership. This is crucial on Oahu, where cat over-population is a big issue."

Once Popoki and Tea opens its brick-and-mortar location, visitors can socialize, drink, and eat in the main cafe area, just like a standard boba tea shop, Peralta explains, with the added option to book and pay a cover charge to spend an hour in the shop’s cat lounge.

So far, Popoki and Tea has helped 27 kittens find permanent homes.

The next pop-up takes place Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Public Pet, 3422 Waialae Avenue.

The cats will be accompanied by cat-shaped cookies, and hojicha and matcha milk teas.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

If you're interested, you might want to go early. There's usually a line out the door.

"People are also really into the idea of combining boba tea and cats," Peralta said.

Website: https://popokiandtea.com