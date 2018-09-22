Police, witness give accounts during officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A search warrant for drugs turned into a fatal shooting Thursday night at a McCully high-rise. Today police gave us an account of what happened after they busted through the door. We also spoke to someone inside the apartment during the raid.

The raid took place on the 22nd floor. 6 people were in the unit, 3 men and 3 women. We learned the man who was shot lived there for about a year. The search warrant was for his roommate, one of two people arrested Thursday night.

When officers got inside the unit, they immediately noticed a bedroom door was locked. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said officers broke down the door and found a man with a handgun.

"When he was told to drop the weapon he actually raised the weapon and pointed it at the officer as if he was going to discharge it," said Chief Ballard.

We're told that's when an officer fired about 3 to 4 rounds. The suspect fired no shots but the handgun was loaded.

"The weapon that was recovered for the investigation was not registered to anybody in the unit nor was it reported stolen so that's all part of the investigation: to contact the owner to find out what the status of the weapon is," said Chief Ballard.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. A family member who was in the apartment at that time tells us he was 55-year-old Fred Whitmore.

"I was in the restroom and when I heard the police coming into the apartment," said Whitmore's cousin-in-law and witness of the raid Demi Coffee. "I heard an officer yell 'suspect has a gun,' a couple shots where fired and that's when I heard 'drop the gun down.'"

A total of 6 people were in the apartment. 2 men were arrested for promoting dangerous drugs. Chief Ballard did not say what type of drugs because they still need to be tested. The search warrant was for one of the men that was arrested.

"It was a trap house for a lot of the people from the streets to come," said Coffee.

Police say drugs were found but no other weapons.

"The officer took the safety precautions that were necessary, I understand that. It's just there could have been some other procedure on their entry that could have changed the outcome of this entire situation," said Coffee.

"We are seeing more firearms being involved and it's not something that the officers can take lightly otherwise they may end up losing their lives as well," said Chief Ballard.

The officer involved in the shooting has 13 years of service and is placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure.