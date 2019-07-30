Armed robbery investigation leaves police officer with gun shot

A Honolulu police officer was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Alta Street near Pokai Bay.

Police say the officer was in plain clothes and was investigating an armed robbery case that occurred over the weekend.

A person of interest was also shot and was sent to the hospital.

Police say there are two people being detained at the residence as persons of interest.

It is not clear yet who fired first and how many shots were fired.

Police say both the officer and the person of interest are in good condition.

“They arrived at the residence and the person of interest well they were let in,” said Major Joseph. “The person of interest was in the back. A scuffle ensued, that’s when shots were fired.”

Joseph said the police officer has been with HPD for at least five years.