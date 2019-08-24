Police seek witnesses to Waikiki manslaughter case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crimestoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking witnesses to a fight that left a man dead to come forward.

Officials say on Aug. 4 shortly after 1 a.m., a fight broke out on the sidewalk fronting Moose McGillicuddy’s bar in Waikiki

Surveillance video shows the suspect Marcel Woods hitting the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The victim died Thursday night.

The case has now been reclassified as manslaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.