Police seek public’s help finding arson suspect of Kahului brush fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over on Maui, police and Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help with this past weekend’s brush fire in the Kahului area.

Police believe that fire was intentionally set, and they need witnesses to come forward.

“Focusing on the most recent fire this past Sunday we’re asking that anyone who may have been driving in the area of Hansen Road at the intersection of Hana Highway at about, I believe it was between 9 and 11 a.m. to call us,” said Sgt. John Sang, Maui Police Department. “You may have seen a parked car on the shoulder or an individual walking in to or out of the brush.”

If you saw anything, call Maui police or Maui Crimestoppers. Or you can email them at firedamage@mpd.net