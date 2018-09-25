Police seek help identifying man using stolen credit cards in Mililani

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly used stolen credit cards in a store in Mililani.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a man used two credit cards that were stolen in a burglary in Kaneohe to buy various items and gift cards from Walmart on Lanikuhana Avenue.

Police say he has tattoos on his arms and left calf.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, submit an anonymous tip online or through the free P3 tip app.