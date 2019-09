HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for two male suspects in an attempted murder case.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Liliha area.

That’s when the two suspects entered a tent that a 33-year old man was sleeping in and stabbed him multiple times.

The two suspects than fled the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you know or saw anything, contact HPD.