HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for a man in an attempted kidnapping case.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Monday in the Manoa area.

That’s when a 13-year-old girl was out for a run and was approached by the suspect who grabbed her from behind.

The girl struggled but managed to break free and ran away.

If you saw or know anything, call HPD.