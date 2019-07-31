Police searching for driver of a stolen car that may have possibly been used in a robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a scary scene Wednesday in Moanalua Valley.

Police are currently searching for a driver of a stolen vehicle who hit a parked car on a residential street causing it to overturn.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Ala Noe Pl.

Police say that when they arrived on scene, the car was in the middle of the road, but the driver could not be found.

HPD believe the car may have possibly been used in a robbery.

It’s unknown if the driver was injured. If you know anything or recognize that car, call police.