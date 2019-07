HONOLULU (KHON2) – Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing an American Savings Bank on Monday, July 1, after 2:30 p.m.

It happened at the Waianae Mall location.

The suspect, described as an unknown male in his 20s, approached a teller who was assisting a customer at the time.

The suspect reached over the counter, grabbed the money and took off.

The suspect is 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-10, weighs 180 to 200 pounds, medium build and wore a dark jacket, baseball cap, and sunglasses.