Police release more details on Wahiawa attempted murder case

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A woman was injured when a man standing in the middle of the road fired a shot as she was driving in Wahiawa just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. A short time later, police found the suspect. He was dead, with a gunshot wound to his head.

The woman was driving with her husband and they were heading to the airport. The victims were visiting from California. Police have opened an attempted murder and unattended death investigation.

Early Sunday morning, police shut down portions of Kamehameha Highway, Kaukonahua Road, and Kamananui Road for a few hours as they investigated the scene and the victims' vehicle.

According to police, the 34-year-old wife and 32-year-old husband were traveling South on Kamehameha Highway when they saw a man standing in the middle of the road. Police say the 30-year-old suspect jumped in front of their car and made verbal demands while pointing a firearm at them. The suspect shot once and the victims continued to drive to get away. The woman, who was driving, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"This is a horrible situation that happened to two innocent visitors, who were here to enjoy themselves, and this should've never happened," said Jessica Lani Rich, President and CEO of Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii or VASH for short.

After she was released from the hospital, the VASH helped the California couple.

"In this particular case, they had one primary need - they wanted to go back home as soon as possible," said Rich. "I was able to work very closely with Hawaiian Airlines, and as soon as their investigation was over with the Wahiawa Police Department, we provided a shuttle service to pick them up, and take them to the airport."

Police say while they were responding to the attempted murder call, they received another call in the area of a man who appeared to have a suffered a gunshot wound to his head and died. The victims identified him as the same one who shot at them.

"When HPD came they were like immediately this is where you need to close, there has been a shooting. Close," said General Manager Sandy Dutro of Green World Coffee Farm.

Dutro tells us during the investigation, their business had to close and a couple of employees had to evacuate.

"Police officers were like we'll wait here until everything is closed and they actually escorted my employees off the farm into safety, which I really appreciated," said Dutro.

The coffee farm also called and warned some of their regular customers and tour guides about the closure. After a couple of hours, the business was able to open back up.

"Especially early morning hours, you're like what's going on? What's happening? Obviously, during these times we just pray for all those involved, especially for the families," said Dutro.

Police and the Medical Examiner's Office have not released the name of the suspect at this time. We did reach out to the victims but they declined to comment.