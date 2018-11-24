Local News

Police open reckless endangering investigation case in Puna

Posted: Nov 23, 2018 08:26 PM HST

Updated: Nov 23, 2018 08:26 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Police are investigating a shooting reported Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of North and South Glenwood roads.

Police say they received multiple reports from passing drivers, who heard gunshots and saw a handful of people walking onto a property with at least one man holding a gun.
     
Shortly after that, police got a call from a resident who said a vehicle rammed her front gate, and several people entered her property firing multiple shots.
     
The house and two vehicles were damaged by bullets. 

No one was hurt.
     
Police have opened a reckless endangering investigation.
 

