Police open reckless endangering investigation case in Puna

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Police are investigating a shooting reported Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of North and South Glenwood roads.



Police say they received multiple reports from passing drivers, who heard gunshots and saw a handful of people walking onto a property with at least one man holding a gun.



Shortly after that, police got a call from a resident who said a vehicle rammed her front gate, and several people entered her property firing multiple shots.



The house and two vehicles were damaged by bullets.

No one was hurt.



Police have opened a reckless endangering investigation.

