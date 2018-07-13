Police need help finding missing 12-year-old Big Island boy
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaii Island police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen near Church of the Nazarene on Kupulau Road in Hilo.
Niau Paulos is 5-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a grey Nike T-shirt, salmon-colored shorts, a black hat and brown shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.