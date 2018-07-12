Police need assistance finding Andrea Sardinha

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department need your help finding Andrea Sardinha. She suffers from a medical condition and requires daily medication.

She was last seen on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the area of the Wahiawa General Hospital. Sardinha lives in the Waialua area, but has not been seen or heard from since. Her family and friends are concerned about her safety and wellbeing.

Sardinha is 46 years old, 5'1", 135 lbs.

Anyone with information is about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. Free cellular calls are provided by AT&T, Nextel Hawaii, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless Hawaii, Mobi PCS, and Hawaiian Telcom. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.