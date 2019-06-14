Police looking for witnesses, video of hit-and-run that killed 35-year-old in Kona

The Hawaii Police Department continues to look for any witnesses or video surveillance for the traffic collision that killed a Kailua-Kona man who was later identified as 35-year-old, Masayoki George. This was following a single vehicle hit-and-run collision that occurred on Thursday, May 30 in Kailua-Kona on Hualalai Road, fronting the Kailua-Kona Public Library.

Officers are looking for anyone who has video surveillance near the intersections of Alii Drive and Hualalai Road as well as Hualalai Road and Kuakini Highway. The times that the collision could have occurred are between 12:30 a.m. to 12:52 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a truck or sport utility vehicle due to the injuries sustained by the victim.

A Negligent Homicide investigation has been initiated. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has video surveillance is asked to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.