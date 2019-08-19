Police looking for suspects accused of a robbery in Makaha

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for two men and a 16-year-old girl accused of a robbery in Makaha.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday, August 18th.

According to police, the suspects, one armed with a handgun and another armed with a knife, damaged a 20-year-old man’s vehicle.

They then demanded and took the victim’s property.

The third suspect did not have a weapon and fled with the other two suspects.

The victim was not hurt and no arrest has been made.

