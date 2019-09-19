Police investigation shuts down road in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an attempted murder in Mililani.

Two females were taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

According to police, the incident occurred a little before 4 a.m. Thursday morning on Waimakua Drive in Mililani.

Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male suspect on top of victim with a knife. She sustained multiple stab wounds.

Another juvenile female sustained assaulted type injuries.

Suspect is currently in police custody.

Waimakua Drive is closed between Wailawa Street and Wainihi Street.

