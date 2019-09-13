Man charged with fatal stabbing in Waipahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police opened a murder investigation following a stabbing incident in Waipahu overnight.

Investigators tell us it happened at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night on Kuhaulua Street.

That’s when police say an argument between two men at a party turned violent, with one man being stabbed in the chest twice.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Jhovany Corpuz, who was arrested at the scene.

Corpuz was later charged with murder in the second-degree. He is still in custody and his bail is at one million dollars.

