25-year-old moped rider killed in Wahiawa crash

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 08:28 PM HST

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 10:23 PM HST

WAHIAWA (KHON2) - Honolulu Police are investigating a fatal crash in Wahiawa near Schofield Barracks. The crash happened just before 8:00p.m. Saturday night.

The accident involved three moped riders. Police say the first rider was a 25-year-old man who lost control and crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the second rider, a 24-year-old man, also crashed and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The third rider did not crash his moped and was uninjured. All were not wearing helmets.  

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Wilikina Drive from Kamananui Road to Kaukonahua Road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

