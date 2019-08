HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened attempted murder investigation following an early morning shooting in Mililani Monday morning.

The incident happend just before 1 a.m. on Ololu Street.

EMS officials say that when they got there they found a 48-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the abdomen.

An arrest has been made, but police are still investigating what happened.

There are no other suspects at this time.