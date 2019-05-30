Police have charged a Pahoa man with drug and firearm offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawai'i Island Police have charged a 56-year-old Pāhoa man for various drug offenses stemming from a search warrant at a Puna residence.

On Friday, May 24, shortly after 6 a.m., detectives from the Area I Vice Section executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Coconut Drive in Ainaloa and recovered 1.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 120 grams of dried marijuana, and two glass smoking pipes commonly used to ingest methamphetamine. Police also recovered three firearms.

Jarret McAtee Sr. was taken into custody and was held in the police cellblock while detectives continued the investigation.

At 11:50 a.m., after conferring with prosecutors, detectives charged McAtee Sr. with three counts of third-degree Promoting a Dangerous Drug, three counts of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of second degree Promoting a Detrimental Drug, and three counts of Ownership Prohibited (firearms).

His bail was set at $21,500.00, and he remains in the police cellblock pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled on, Tuesday, May 28.