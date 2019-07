Honolulu police arrested a 28-year-old man with a molotov cocktail at the main Honolulu police station on Thursday afternoon, June 20.

A police officer noticed a man acting “suspiciously” in the stairwell at the main station on Beretania Street.

The suspect had two makeshift explosives with him, as well as a lighter.

The officer arrested the man for Prohibited Explosive Device.

Charges are pending.