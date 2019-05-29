Police arrest suspect in connection with murder of man found bound with duct tape

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police say they've arrested a man in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found bound with duct tape.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

He's facing murder charge in connection with the death of Benjamin Awong.

38-year-old Benjamin Awong's body was discovered on May 15 on the side of a mountain trail near the intersection of Aleka Place and Old Kalanianaole Highway in Kailua.

His body was bound with duct tape and left in a wooded area off old Kalanianaole Highway.

Officials have yet to say how Awong died.

At this time, what motivated the killing and how the suspect and victim are connected are unclear.

KHON2 was told the suspect will be brought down to the main station sometime Tuesday night.

He has not been charged yet.

