Police arrest possible asron hotel suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested someone on Monday who has been linked to a string of fires and burglaries at hotels in Waikiki.

However, his arrest was unrelated to the Waikiki incidents.

No charges have been filed for the arsons or burglaries in Waikiki yet.

Crimestoppers put out these pictures of a person that they say was a suspect in a fire and burglary at the Alohilani Resorts and a person of interest in similar crimes at the Wakiki Beachcomber and Hilton’s Grand Waikikian

