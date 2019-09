HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers need your help finding a bank robbery suspect.

A man went into the Kaimuki Territorial Savings Bank Thursday afternoon, took out a handgun and demanded money from a teller.

He was given cash and then ran off.

He’s described as 5-feet 8-inches to 6-feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.

If you know who he is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.