Police are looking to identify a man who stole an engagement/wedding ring

Big Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who was said to have stolen an engagement/wedding ring.

The victim reported that she left her ring on the counter of the Hele Gas Station on Palani Road in Kailua-Kona on May 26, 2019 just before 9 p.m.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, it shows the unidentified man picking up the ring and then placing it on one of his fingers before he leaves the area in a rental vehicle.

The victim did not give anyone permission to take her ring.

The suspect is described as being in his 30’s or 40’s, around 6-feet tall, of a heavy build (around 240 pounds), with short brown hair and a tattoo on the left side of his face.

Police ask that anyone with information on this suspect call Officer Bradden Kimura of Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253 or the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.