Planning begins to improve Old Stadium Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A once popular park in Honolulu is getting a major makeover.

Old Stadium Park improvements will be coming in the next few years.

"It was always an active community park because we're surrounded by apartments and people would have birthday parties there and Sunday picnics," said Ann Kobayashi, council member for McCully and Ala Moana. "We just want this to be a great place again."

With Kobayashi's help, $250,000 has been set aside in the City Council's budget for the next year to update Old Stadium Park.

Hawaii Blue Zones Project is one of the organizations spearheading the project. They say they've gotten responses from about 550 residents on what new features they'd like to see.

"Just begin making it a place where people can gather and have picnics, be on their bike. Maybe see more physical activity equipment for older adults. More playground equipment that really is different from the standard 'plug and play' equipment," said Colby Takada with Hawaii Blue Zone Project.

But one of the top concerns among residents who took the survey, is safety.

"Recently the homeless have taken over and for a while no one would go in the park. It was infested with fleas," said Kobayashi.

While there are no plans yet on how to specifically secure the park, that is something that Kobyashi says will be addressed.

"That's the first thing we have to do is make it clean and secure," said Kobayashi.