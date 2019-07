HONOLULU (KHON) -- Dozens of Honolulu police officers are heading back to Oahu after a week among the law enforcement ranks keeping an eye on demonstrators at Mauna Kea. The department faces questions about how they got deployed and who is paying the bills.

It's one of the largest interisland police operations in recent history, and the kind of help usually reserved for targeted operations such as drug busts, or during states of emergency after natural disasters. But the governor's emergency proclamation over Mauna Kea is in the hands of judges who are deciding its fate.