State to close Piikoi St. on-ramp to H-1 Freeway during evening rush

One of Oahu's most heavily used on-ramps will be closed during the afternoon.

The state is closing the Piikoi Street on-ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway during peak evening rush hours for a six-month trial.

Starting Monday, July 30, the ramp will be closed weekdays during the afternoon peak hours of 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Following the trial, the state will determine if the program will continue or be modified.

The closure was put in place after a study found it would help ease the flow of traffic on the H-1 Freeway.

In April 2017, the state Department of Transportation temporarily closed the on-ramp 24 hours a day to study traffic impacts of the ramp closure.

"When we had restricted the usage for the Piikoi on-ramp, we saw that we didn't have the people jumping two lanes to stay on the freeway, so that weaving action, that potentially dangerous action is eliminated now," explained Ed Sniffen, Department of Transportation deputy director.

Officials believe heavy on- and off-ramp volumes, frequent lane merges, and weaving are to blame for frequent gridlock between the South Vineyard Boulevard, Ward Avenue, and Piikoi Street on-ramps, and the Punahou Street off-ramp.

The data from the temporary Piikoi closure showed the travel time reduction during the peak afternoon hour saved drivers six minutes when traveling through the area between the Fort Shafter overpass and the Punahou Street off-ramp.

During the morning peak hour of traffic, one minute was saved.

The study showed the closure had a minimal impact on side street traffic.

Click here to view the full study.

