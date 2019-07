HONOLULU (KHON2) — The CDC and the FDA are investigating a multi-state outbreak of drug-resistant salmonella infections linked to pig ear dog treats.

According to the CDC, there are now 93 people infected in 27 states, including one person in Hawaii.

20 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

People get sick from either handling the treats or directly from a dog once it becomes ill.

Pet Supplies Plus issued the initial recall on July 3.