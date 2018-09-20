Pedestrian safety tips from local keiki

HONOLULU(KHON2) - As busy adults we sometimes forget things and often get distracted. KHON2 went into the community and talked to some keiki who shared their tips on pedestrian safety.

It turns out local keiki are pretty akamai when it comes to crossing the street safely.

KHON asked six-year-old Canon Allen what the number one thing to remember is when crossing the street.

"Look left and right," Allen said.

"And if you have a cell phone in your hands what should you do with that cell phone?" KHON asked.

"Put it in your pocket," Allen responded.

KHON, "When you have a cell phone, should you be looking at your cell phone when you're crossing the street?"

"Nope," Allen said matter-of-factly.

Putting your cell phone down could save your life. According to Walk Wise Hawaii the number one reason for pedestrian accidents and fatalities is inattentive behavior.

KHON asked 10-year-old Haru Greene what you should do when you come to a cross walk to make sure the driver sees you?

"Make eye contact and raise your hand," Greene said.

"Which way you should you be walking, with the traffic facing you are to your back?" KHON asked. "

"Facing traffic," Greene said.

"Why is that?" KHON asked.

"Because you see (traffic)," Greene responded.

"Why do you think it's important to know all of these things when you're walking on the street?" asked KHON.

"So you don't get hit by a car," Greene said.

Additional safety tips to remember from Walkwise Hawaii:

-Always walk in a crosswalk.

-Wear bright or reflective clothing at dusk and dawn

-Watch for vehicles backing out of driveways and parking stalls, they many not see you

Practicing safe driving is also important. Drivers should:

-Always remember to be ready to stop when approaching a crosswalk

-Be aware pedestrians can be hidden from view in multi-lane roads and behind cars

-Make sure you are fit to drive