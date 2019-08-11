Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 87-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit.

Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Komomai Drive and Aamanu Street in Pearl City.

A 74-year-old male driver was traveling northbound on Komo Mai Drive when he collided with the 87-year-old man who was crossing the street from east to west. He was was not in a marked crosswalk.

Paramedics treated and took him in critical condition to a hospital.

Police say at this time neither, speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be contributing factors.