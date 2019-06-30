Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Kapiolani Blvd

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on Kapiolani Blvd east of Kaheka Street on Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m.

As the 33 year-old Honolulu female crossed the roadway towards north, an light colored vehicle traveling west on Kapiolani Boulevard struck the female pedestrian and left the scene without rendering aid.

The female pedestrian was taken to a near-by hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle is described as possibly a silver or white colored minivan or an SUV.

It is unknown if speed, alcohol, or drugs are contributing factors in this collision.

If anyone has information regarding this motor vehicle collision, please contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808)723-3413.