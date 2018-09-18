Pedestrian deaths up 525 percent compared to last year, according to DOT

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A dramatic spike in traffic deaths has prompted new safety measures on Hawaii's roads.

The latest was yesterday. Two cars crashed on Hawaii Belt Road on the Big Island, killing 28-year-old Devin Miles.

This brings the total number of fatalities as of September 16 to 83. Last year, at this time, it was 72.

The Department of Transportation has been trying to inform the public about traffic fatalities like these on digital boards. The newest sign on the freeway reads, "A lolo driver can equal disaster."

"We want everybody to be aware. We want to make sure that everybody understands that there's consequences to our actions. Putting up the fatality numbers ensures that everyone sees those consequences that we see daily," said Ed Sniffen, DOT Deputy Director of Highways.

This year there were 25 pedestrian deaths. The DOT says that's up 525 percent from the same time last year, which had four pedestrian deaths.

"In general it's coming out to an awareness issue with us drivers, us pedestrians, us motorcyclists, just not paying attention to each other, and because of that somebody is in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Sniffen.

The DOT says it will be working with driving schools to train future drivers for their Drive-Wise campaign. They'll also work with the Honolulu Police Department to hold informational sessions in schools and neighborhoods to promote safe crossing through their Walk-Wise campaign.

Along with informational campaigns, HPD says they will be doing more targeted enforcement.

"We are going to try to step up enforcement in areas that have had pedestrian critical and pedestrian fatality collisions," said Captain Ben Moszkowicz, HPD Traffic Division.

City council member Ann Kobayashi also signed a resolution that calls for additional transportation safety education and outreach.

It will be heard at the transportation committee meeting on Thursday.