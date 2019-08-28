Pearlridge Center welcomes new stores and activities this September

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center will soon welcome an array of new stores and activities this September.

New stores that will be opening includes:

Skechers offers shoes, apparel and accessories for an active lifestyle.

Opening date: Aug. 9.

Manaola An exclusive boutique of lauded fashion designer Manaola Yap, the first Native Hawaiian to present authentic Hawaiian culture at New York Fashion Week. Pearlridge Mauka, first level next to Razor Racing.

Expected opening: Late August.

F45 Training A gym that offers high-intensity group workouts in an intimate studio environment. Pearlridge Wai Makai, second level next to Dunkin’ and across from Amy’s Hallmark.

Expected opening: September.

Funtastic Kids Zone A new keiki area for active play and recreation, complete with snack offerings! Located in Pearlridge Wai Makai, second level between Vans and Skechers.

Expected opening: Mid-September.

Kamaaina Termite + Pest Control kiosk will open in Pearlridge Mauka, second level fronting Victoria’s Secret and Tanoa.

Expected opening: Early September.

Oahu Termite + Pest Control kiosk will open in Pearlridge Wai Makai, second level fronting H&T Burger.

Expected opening: Early September.

For more information, click here.