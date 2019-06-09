Pearl City Peninsula house fire ruled as accidental

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) concluded its investigation on a building fire that occurred at a two-story single family residence in Pearl City Peninsula---ruling it as accidental.

The incident happened on June 7, at 3:11 p.m.

HFD responded with six units staffed with 16 personnel. The first unit arrived at 3:20 p.m. to find the residence with light smoke coming from a second story window on the rear side of the structure.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations.

The fire was brought under control at 3:37 p.m. and was extinguished at 3:42 p.m.

It was reported that an adult male and female and their two minor sons were not home at the time of the fire.

It was determined that the fire was accidentally caused due to unattended cooking.

Damages have been estimated to be $100,000 to the structure and $20,000 to its contents.

The residence had working smoke detectors but it did not have fire sprinklers.