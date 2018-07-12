Pawaa In-Ha Park closing for maintenance this Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Pawa'a In-Ha Park on South King Street will close this Friday for a much-needed face-lift.

The closure is expected to last seven weeks. The park is scheduled to reopen on Friday, August 31. The park is normally closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The 1.68-acre park is located on S. King Street between Keeaumoku and Kaheka streets.

The city says they'll repair the irrigation system and fix the park benches and tables. They also plan to power wash, remove graffiti, fertilize and aerate the park turf. The Division of Urban Forestry will be doing tree trimming.

City Councilmember Ann Kobayashi said she's frustrated at how bad things have gotten at the park.

"That whole park is a mess...there are three sculptures in there that were donated by the Korean government and they're being used as toilets. Is that right? So when visitors come from Korea to look at these sculptures people are embarresed to take them there," Kobayashi said.

The sculptures are the Korean Centennial Monument commemorating the 100th anniversary of Korean immigrants to Hawaii.

The problem Kobayashi is referring to, isn't confined to Pawa'a In-Ha Park.

It's happening at many city parks on Oahu, and it's costing tax payers a mint.

"It's hundreds of thousands of dollars and we're going into the millions because just to repair a restroom is a couple hundred thousand," Kobayashi explained.

Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako was closed for six weeks for an overhaul, similar to those needed at Pawa'a In-Ha Park.

The renovations to Mother Waldron Neighborhood Park were completed five days ago. As you walk by the park, there are already a couple of tents set up along the perimeter of the park.

Kobayashi is concerned the campsites will pop up again after In-Ha park is fixed.But she's also worried about what happens during the renovation.

"What I'm afraid of is when we close In-Ha Park this Friday where are those people going to go? So they're going to go to another park down the street, or the sidewalk in front of a small business," Kobayashi said.

She said the city and state does offer those living in the parks help, but it's an ongoing challenge.

The up-side is the In-Ha park will be fixed for families to enjoy by September.

