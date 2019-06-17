Paul Simon announces two special concerts on Maui on August 13 & 14

Paul Simon will perform a special pair of concerts August 13 and 14 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion with all of the artist’s net proceeds to be donated to environmental organizations working in Hawai‘i.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 am HST at the MACC Box office, by phone at 808-242-SHOW or online at http://mauiarts.org.

All Net Proceeds from Maui Performances Will Be Donated to The Auwahi Forest Restoration Project and Kua‘āina Ulu ‘Auamo (KUA)

The August concerts mark the first time Paul Simon has ever performed on Maui, and his first Hawaiian shows since Simon & Garfunkel appeared at Honolulu’s HIC Arena (Blaisdell Arena) in 1968. These two performances at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center will also be Simon’s only shows on any of the Hawaiian Islands.