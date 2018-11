Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Provided by Gary Hoapili

Honolulu Police have reopened all town-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway.

The lanes had been closed since about 8 a.m. Tuesday, when a tree fell and hit at least one car.

All town-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway were closed before the tunnels but reopened about 10:30 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.